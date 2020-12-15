UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Refuse To Meet Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Refuse to Meet Lavrov

Two members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic, have refused to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently paying a working visit to the country

SARAJEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Two members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic, have refused to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently paying a working visit to the country.

Lavrov was due to hold talks with Komsic, Dzaferovic and Milorad Dodik this morning.

However, Komsic and Dzaferovic said in a joint statement they would not take part in the meeting due to Lavrov's recent statement on the Dayton Agreement, running counter to Bosnia's viewpoint.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Dayton Bosnia And Herzegovina Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan earnssus US $ 100 mln by exporting transp ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Parliament Extends Law on Special Status ..

2 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

2 minutes ago

OPEC's Oil Production Rose by 730,000 Barrels Per ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish Opposition Calls for Activating S-400s Ove ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.