Members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Refuse to Meet Lavrov

SARAJEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Two members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic, have refused to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently paying a working visit to the country.

Lavrov was due to hold talks with Komsic, Dzaferovic and Milorad Dodik this morning.

However, Komsic and Dzaferovic said in a joint statement they would not take part in the meeting due to Lavrov's recent statement on the Dayton Agreement, running counter to Bosnia's viewpoint.