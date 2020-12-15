Members Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Refuse To Meet Lavrov
Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:48 PM
Two members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic, have refused to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently paying a working visit to the country
Lavrov was due to hold talks with Komsic, Dzaferovic and Milorad Dodik this morning.
However, Komsic and Dzaferovic said in a joint statement they would not take part in the meeting due to Lavrov's recent statement on the Dayton Agreement, running counter to Bosnia's viewpoint.