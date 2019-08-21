Members of Sudanese Sovereign Council Hold First Meeting After Taking Oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Members of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, which will govern the country during a three-year transition period, is holding their first meeting on Wednesday after being sworn in, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, nine members of the Sovereign Council and the council's president, Abdel Fattah Burhan, took the oath of office before Chief of Justice Maulana Abbas Ali Babikir. The eleventh and final member missed the swearing-in ceremony after arriving late from a foreign trip.

The meeting is taking in the presidential palace in Khartoum, the correspondent reported.

The council is composed of five representatives of the opposition, five representatives of the military and one person chosen by consensus.

Burhan, the outgoing chief of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), will take the helm of the council for the first 21 months and then be succeeded by a civilian-picked politician for the final 18 months.

A cabinet is also expected to be formed, with the civilian-nominated prime minister set to appoint the ministers. Meanwhile, the military will have the right to appoint ministers of the defense bloc.

The TMC and the opposition inked on August 17 a final power transition deal amid protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.