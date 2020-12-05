Members of Syrian Constitutional Committee Fail to Reach Common Ground - Delegate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) has failed to find common ground during a fourth meeting, Mais Kredi, a delegate representing the civil society in the committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"During the fourth meeting of the small body on the development of the Syrian constitution, its participants could not find common ground. A delegation of representatives from the Syrian government raised the issue of refugees at the meeting and, of course, received answers from the opposition, indicating an incompatibility of views. In my view, this reaction stems from a reluctance to recognize the decisions of the conference on refugees held in Damascus and attempts to bypass them, so the politicization of the refugee-related dossier continued, despite requests to avoid it," Kredi said.

The delegate added that committee members representing the government and civil society also raised an issue of economic sanctions that are unacceptable within the framework of UN decisions.

Kredi added that the opposition's delegation also rejected a government proposal on the fight against terrorism.

"The government delegation also proposed to abandon all forms of separatist movements and consider the unity of the Syrian lands as a national principle, but the positions in this regard were not clarified. In this regard, nothing was agreed," Kredi added.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution. The latest meeting of the SCC Small Body was held in Geneva from November 30 to December 4. The next meeting is scheduled for January 25.