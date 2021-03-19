Members of Taliban Negotiating Team Received Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines in Qatar - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Participants of the Taliban negotiating team for intra-Afghan peace talks have been inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the team, said on Friday.

"Yes, we [are] vaccinated.

In Qatar, Pfizer [vaccine] is used," Shaheen said at a press conference in Moscow.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are having parallel peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha and in Moscow. Some negotiators stayed behind in Qatar, while others came to Russia for the crucial international peace conference.