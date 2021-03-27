UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of UNSC Sanctions Committee Concerned Over North Korean Missile Launches - Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:10 AM

Members of UNSC Sanctions Committee Concerned Over North Korean Missile Launches - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Most members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Sanctions Committee on North Korea have expressed concern over the recent missile launches by Pyongyang conducted in violation of the UNSC resolutions, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The vast majority of the members of the council have expressed concern over the violation of the UNSC resolutions by North Korea," the source said.

According to the source, the group of experts of the sanctions committee will carry out an investigation into the recent missile launches.

The UNSC may discuss the situation next week, the source added.

Another source said one of the members of the sanctions committee noted that the missile tests had been conducted amid the US-South Korean drills, which may have provoked the North Korean launches.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan which it described as new tactical guided missiles. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

Related Topics

United Nations Pyongyang Japan North Korea May Sunday

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

2 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

2 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

2 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

2 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.