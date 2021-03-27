Members of UNSC Sanctions Committee Concerned Over North Korean Missile Launches - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Most members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Sanctions Committee on North Korea have expressed concern over the recent missile launches by Pyongyang conducted in violation of the UNSC resolutions, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The vast majority of the members of the council have expressed concern over the violation of the UNSC resolutions by North Korea," the source said.

According to the source, the group of experts of the sanctions committee will carry out an investigation into the recent missile launches.

The UNSC may discuss the situation next week, the source added.

Another source said one of the members of the sanctions committee noted that the missile tests had been conducted amid the US-South Korean drills, which may have provoked the North Korean launches.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan which it described as new tactical guided missiles. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.