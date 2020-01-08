UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of US-Led Coalition Pulling Out Troops From Iraq After Iran's Strikes On US Bases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Members of US-Led Coalition Pulling Out Troops From Iraq After Iran's Strikes on US Bases

MADRID/BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Several members of the US-led international counter-terrorist coalition announced on Wednesday their decision to redeploy their troops from Iraq following a missile attack at US bases in the country, carried out by Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

"The [Spanish] servicemen who were staying in the most dangerous area have departed to Kuwait, while only three remain [in Iraq]," Vice President of the Government of Spain Carmen Calvo Poyato said in an interview to Spanish TVE channel.

A similar decision was made by Slovenia.

"Due to the attack on the Erbil airfield, the Defense Ministry has made a decision to evacuate all its six servicemen of the Slovenian military's third contingent in Operation Inherent Resolve. The evacuation is being conducted in conjunction with the German partners," the Slovenian Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Montenegrin Defense Ministry said that it was considering postponing sending its troops to Iraq in light of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik promised to withdraw the country's soldiers there in case of combat.

On Tuesday, Croatia said it had withdrawn its 14 servicemen from Baghdad to Kuwait, while Canada did the same to a part of its 500 soldier-strong contingents.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Iran Washington Canada Iraq German Kuwait Baghdad Same Spain United States Slovenia Croatia Media All From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

7 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

10 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

13 minutes ago

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

44 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

48 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.