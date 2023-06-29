Members Of US Writers Guild Group Protest At Filming Of New Captain America Movie In DC
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 05:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Members of the Writers Guild of America, who are screenwriters currently on a labor strike, gathered in the US capital to protest near the filming of the new Captain America movie, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
More than two dozen protesters gathered in an area near the White House on Wednesday evening as Marvel studios began filming a portion of the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World.
The film will feature Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Sebastian Stan, among other Hollywood stars.
One protester carried a sign that read "no one likes corporate greed," and another held a sign blaming the studios for writers' inability to "keep up."
In early May, members of the Writers Guild of America, which is made up of about 11,500 screenwriters, went on a labor strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.