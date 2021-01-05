UrduPoint.com
Memoirs By US President-Elect To Be Published In Russia In April - Publishing House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Memoirs by US President-Elect to be Published in Russia in April - Publishing House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The memoirs by US President-elect Joe Biden, titled "Promises to Keep: On Life and politics," will be first published in Russia in April, Russian publishing house Eksmo told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A book by Joe Biden 'Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics' is planned to be published in April 2021," the publishing house said.

Eksmo added that in May, it is also planning to publish a book by Biden's wife, Jill Biden, titled "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself."

The memoir by Joe Biden was first published in 2007, when he was a member of the US Senate. The book tells about Biden's life, family and political career.

In March, Russian bookshops will also start to sell a book by US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris titled "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey." The book tells about Harris' experience as California attorney general and her confrontation with the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral college votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for incumbent US President Donald Trump. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

The US Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College votes, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the session to count the votes from each state. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

