GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Certain provisions of the memorandum signed between the Syrian Democratic Council and People's Will Party in Moscow earlier this week pose risk to Syria's unity and territorial integrity, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik.

On Monday, President of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces) Ilham Ahmed and leader of the People's Will Party Kadri Jamil signed a memorandum of understanding, which, among other things, calls for the need to "benefit from the experience of the Autonomous Administration [of North and East Syria], its advantages and disadvantages, as a form of people's authority in the regions which should be developed at the general national level."

"The experience of the Autonomy of North and East Syria, or Rojava, as the autonomy calls itself, cannot be considered as successful. It basically lives a life of a separate country, the use of the Arabic language is prohibited there, they even have their own kind of car plates. This all causes objections from the central government.

This autonomy experiment only strengthens separatism and poses a threat to Syria's unity and integrity," Afandi said.

He also noted that the autonomous region collects revenues from oil fields with the US support, which cannot be applicable for the rest of the country.

"Moreover, the memorandum proposes to include the Syrian Democratic Council in the Constitutional Committee. Turkey considers them as terrorists and would never allow it. In addition, the Constitutional Committee is finally working now, and the last meeting did not even reveal big differences and problems. Disturbing its work now would be just unreasonable and harmful," Afandi said.

In the memorandum, the two parties "stress the need for joint action to ensure the participation of Syrian Democratic Council in the political process in all its details, and on top of which is the Syrian Constitutional Committee."

On Monday, Turkey expressed concern over Moscow's hosting of a high-ranking delegation of the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces which Ankara brands as a terrorist organization.