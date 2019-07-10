UrduPoint.com
Memorandum On Cooperation To Be Drafted After Meeting With Medvedev - Medvedchuk

An inter-parliamentary dialogue between Russia and Ukraine is long overdue, the sides plan to draft a memorandum on cooperation following today's talks, chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said Wednesday

"I think that this conversation... will be frank, sincere and, indeed, it is overdue. Unfortunately, inter-party and, most importantly, inter-parliamentary contacts between the two neighboring countries are weakly developed," Medvedchuk said at the beginning of the meeting, held at the Moscow Headquarters of the United Russia party.

"We, I think, will draft a memorandum on cooperation between parties following this meeting. And we can talk in the future about preparing exactly the same agreement or memorandum on inter-parliamentary cooperation," he said.

Medvedchuk added that he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia and Ukraine must come closer together, saying the strategic task in that respect was for his party to win parliamentary elections.

