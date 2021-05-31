UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Memorial Day Travel Surge To Test U.S. Airports, Airlines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:39 PM

Memorial Day travel surge to test U.S. airports, airlines

U.S. airline-passenger numbers are forecast to average as many as two million a day through the Memorial Day holiday, testing the ability of airlines and airports to handle infrequent and, in some cases, unruly fliers, reported The Wall Street Journal on Saturday

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :U.S. airline-passenger numbers are forecast to average as many as two million a day through the Memorial Day holiday, testing the ability of airlines and airports to handle infrequent and, in some cases, unruly fliers, reported The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

While domestic air-travel numbers last Christmas were only half those in 2019, recent Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counts have them now hovering around 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The TSA screened 1.9 million passengers last Sunday, a 14-month high.

Bookings from leisure travelers heading to the beaches and mountains picked up in March and accelerated in recent weeks, airline executives were quoted as saying at an industry conference this week.

"The surge in travel is just now starting to happen," said Frontier Airlines' chief executive, Barry Biffle. "Memorial Day is going to be big; the Fourth of July is going to be crazy." Many holiday-weekend travelers are infrequent fliers, and now some are coming back after more than a year of staying close to home.

American Airlines Group Inc., the world's largest carrier, said a third of its passengers typically take only one trip a year.

The first of the year's four big holiday-travel periods comes as the industry faces a rise in on board incidents often driven by disputes over mask-wearing. Tensions over masks, which are still required on public transportation through the fall, are exacerbated by the return to busier flights and airports, airline executives and union officials were quoted as saying.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson started a town hall this week with a warning for passengers to behave. The agency has received more than 2,500 reports linked to disorderly-passenger conduct this year, the majority of them linked to passengers refusing to comply with the mask policy.

"We've never seen numbers like this before," Dickson told the event.

The FAA has extended into September a zero-tolerance policy introduced in January that subjects passengers who flout safety rules to fines and possible jail time, rather than the prior system of warnings.

Related Topics

World Christmas Jail Dickson January March July September Sunday 2019 Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

29 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

53 minutes ago

Gwadar Port, Free Zone to generate $10 bn annual e ..

6 minutes ago

KTH conducts free medical camp, awareness to mark ..

6 minutes ago

Humanitarian organizations start distributing aid ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.