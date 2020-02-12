Memorial Museum for Russian Ambassador Karlov Opens in Turkey - Company

A memorial museum for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was murdered in 2016 in Ankara, has opened in the Turkish city of Silifke, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC said in a statement on Wednesday

Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police. There are 28 suspects in the case, including exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

"A memorial office museum of Andrei Karlov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Hero of Russia, who died on December 19, 2016 as a result of an attempt in Ankara, has opened in the Silifke branch of the Private Moscow International School (PMIS).

The museum is created on the initiative of the school with the support of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC," the statement said.

The museum has on display Karlov's favorite books, a camera, desk Calendar, glasses, clothes and photos with famous people, including Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, among other exhibits.

The opening ceremony was attended by the late ambassador's widow, Marina Karlova, PMIS Director Lyubov Dukelskaya, students and teachers of the school, as well as Silifke Deputy Mayor Emine Djan.

Akkuyu Nuclear JSC is managing the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey in cooperation with Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom.