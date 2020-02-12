UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Memorial Museum For Russian Ambassador Karlov Opens In Turkey - Company

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:27 PM

Memorial Museum for Russian Ambassador Karlov Opens in Turkey - Company

A memorial museum for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was murdered in 2016 in Ankara, has opened in the Turkish city of Silifke, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A memorial museum for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was murdered in 2016 in Ankara, has opened in the Turkish city of Silifke, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police. There are 28 suspects in the case, including exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

"A memorial office museum of Andrei Karlov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Hero of Russia, who died on December 19, 2016 as a result of an attempt in Ankara, has opened in the Silifke branch of the Private Moscow International School (PMIS).

The museum is created on the initiative of the school with the support of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC," the statement said.

The museum has on display Karlov's favorite books, a camera, desk Calendar, glasses, clothes and photos with famous people, including Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, among other exhibits.

The opening ceremony was attended by the late ambassador's widow, Marina Karlova, PMIS Director Lyubov Dukelskaya, students and teachers of the school, as well as Silifke Deputy Mayor Emine Djan.

Akkuyu Nuclear JSC is managing the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey in cooperation with Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Turkey Nuclear Died Ankara December 2016

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 2019 net profit rises 4.0% ..

30 minutes ago

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed views masterplan of Jabal Al Dhan ..

30 minutes ago

US Completes 5-Day Inspection Tour of Antarctic Re ..

3 minutes ago

US Presses European Allies to Sanction Russian Fir ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Expects Stronger US, NATO Backing in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.