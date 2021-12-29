UrduPoint.com

Memorial Shutdowns 'weaken' Russia's Rights Community: UN

December 29, 2021

Memorial shutdowns 'weaken' Russia's rights community: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Wednesday it deeply regretted Russian court decisions to ban the country's most prominent rights group, Memorial, saying the moves further weakened Russia's "dwindling human rights community".

"We deeply regret the Supreme Court decision to shut down Memorial International, and the Moscow City Court decision to shut down its sister organisation, Memorial Human Rights Centre. These actions dissolve two of Russia's most respected human rights groups and further weaken the country's dwindling human rights community," a UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman told AFP.

