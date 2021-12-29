(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Wednesday it deeply regretted Russian court decisions to ban the country's most prominent rights group, Memorial, saying the moves further weakened Russia's "dwindling human rights community".

"We deeply regret the Supreme Court decision to shut down Memorial International, and the Moscow City Court decision to shut down its sister organisation, Memorial Human Rights Centre. These actions dissolve two of Russia's most respected human rights groups and further weaken the country's dwindling human rights community," a UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman told AFP.