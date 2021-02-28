UrduPoint.com
Memory Of Russian Opposition Figure Nemtsov Honored With Minute Of Silence In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A minute of silence was observed in memory of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Several dozen people were gathered on the Bolshoy Moskvoretskiy Bridge in the Russian capital late on Saturday. The minute of silence was observed at 23:31 local time (20:31 GMT), the time at which Nemtsov was murdered six years ago. Several Russian opposition politicians were present.

During a December meeting of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that individuals who ordered and carried out the murder of Nemtsov in 2015 had been found.

Nemtsov, who held several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s before joining the opposition in the 2000s, was gunned down on the Bolshoy Moskvoretskiy Bridge in central Moscow on February 27, 2015.

Five individuals were convicted in 2017 of being involved in Nemtsov's murder and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 11 to 20 years.

