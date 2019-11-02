The memory of those killed in the crash of Russian Airbus A321 airliner over Sinai Peninsula in October 2015 was honored at the Memorial Garden in the Leningrad Region, the press service of the governor and the regional government said on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The memory of those killed in the crash of Russian Airbus A321 airliner over Sinai Peninsula in October 2015 was honored at the Memorial Garden in the Leningrad Region, the press service of the governor and the regional government said on Saturday.

The deadliest disaster in the history of Russian and Soviet aviation occurred on October 31, 2015, when Airbus A321 Kogalymavia/Metrojet Flight 9268, en route from the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. There were 224 people on board, including 217 passengers, with 25 children among them. Russian intelligence qualified the incident as a terrorist attack.

On Saturday, a mourning ceremony was held at the memorial Garden of Remembrance on Rumbolovo Hill in Leningrad Region to commemorate those killed in the crash.

Relatives and friends of the victims, as well as Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, laid flowers at the memorial.

"Our meeting is not only a tribute to the memory, it is absolutely correct, peaceful human protest against terror. Against those non-humans who, trying to scare us, kill innocent people. But God is in truth. These people are punished and will be punished. Our task is to remember. The most important thing that people have is memory," Drozdenko said.

The memorial Garden of Remembrance was opened on Rumbolovo Hill in Vsevolozhsk in 2017. The monument's central composition depicts cylindrical structures similar to an organ. In windy weather, they emit a rumble that resembles the sound of an airplane. The Names of all those killed over Sinai Peninsula are carved on steel plates.