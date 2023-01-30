Memphis Police Dept. Relieves 6th Officer From Duty Following Tyre Nichols Death - Reports

The Memphis Police Department removed a sixth officer from duty following the death of black man Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a group of officers beat him during an altercation earlier this month, NBC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Memphis Police Department removed a sixth officer from duty following the death of black man Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a group of officers beat him during an altercation earlier this month, NBC news reported on Monday.

The department relieved officer Preston Hemphill after firing five other officers, whom prosecutors are charging with crimes including second-degree murder and official misconduct for their alleged role in Nichols' death, the report said.

"Officer Hemphill is relieved of duty. This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available, we will update our social media platforms. Hemphill was hired in 2018," the Memphis Police Department said in a statement quoted in the report.

On Friday night, authorities released footage showing the group of officers beating Nichols after he fled from police during a traffic stop. Nichols died three days after the incident.

The footage of Nichols' death sparked protests in cities across the United States, including Memphis, New York City and Washington. In New York City, police arrested three people at a demonstration on Friday.

On Saturday, the Memphis Police Department announced its decision to deactivate the special police unit where the five officers being charged with Nichols' death served.

Other personnel linked to Nichols' death, including two Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies and two Memphis Fire Department employees were also relieved of duty amid probes into the matter, the report said.