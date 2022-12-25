UrduPoint.com

Men In Ukraine Being Handed Summons To Army On Streets - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022

Men in Ukraine Being Handed Summons to Army on Streets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Summons to the army are being issued to men on the streets across Ukraine as part of mobilization efforts, Ukrainian media reported on Sunday.

The Strana news portal posted a video on Telegram where a group of people in military uniform surrounded a civilian man, with the caption saying that summons were being issued on the streets of the city of Dnipro.

According to the news portal, such videos have been circulating more often, despite statements made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry that no new wave of mobilization is planned.

Ukraine declared martial law and general mobilization at the start oh hostilities in February, and extended them until February of next year in November.

