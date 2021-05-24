Menendez, EU Allies Call For Banning Flights Over Belarus After Ryanair Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and his counterparts in the Czech Republic, Latvia, Germany, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement calling for a ban on all overflight of Belarus over the Ryanair plane incident.

"We, the chairs of our respective national parliament's Foreign Affairs Committees, condemn unequivocally the threat of violence used against a civilian aircraft in the skies over Belarus. Using fighter aircraft to intercept a civilian Ryanair flight is an act of piracy on a route between two NATO and EU countries. This reckless act put the passengers and crew in grave danger," the Sunday statement says.

Menendez and his counterparts called for an immediate inquiry of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) into the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk.

"Until ICAO has reported, we call for Belarus to be suspended from the organization and a ban on all overflight of Belarus including flights to and from the country. It is clear that the current administration in Minsk has no respect for the safety of our citizens and cannot be trusted to defend their rights. This act of state terror and kidnapping is a threat to all those who travel in Europe and beyond," Menendez said.

The foreign relations committee chairman and his counterparts called on NATO and the EU to impose sanctions on Minsk and demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist.

On Sunday, the press service of the Minsk National Airport told Sputnik that a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. A fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane. It was reported later that Roman Protasevich was detained during the stopover at the airport. He may face up to 15 years in prison.

The plane was cleared for take off from Minsk on Sunday evening and arrived in Vilnius at 18:27 GMT. The Minsk airport insisted that the decision to land in Belarus was made by the Ryanair captain and in accordance with international law.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called for sanctions against those who are found responsible for the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk and reiterated the EU position regarding the immediate release of Roman Protasevich.