Menendez Says Won't Approve F-16s For Turkey Until Erdogan Halts 'Abuses' In Region

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez said on Wednesday he will not approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan halts his "abuses" across the region

"As #SFRC (the Senate Foreign Relations Committee) Chairman, I will NOT approve F-16s for Turkey until Erdogan halts his abuses across the region," Menendez said in a tweet.

In November, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is facing no significant difficulties in negotiating deliveries of F-16 fighter jets with the United States after Washington removed its NATO ally from the F-35 program.

In October 2021, Turkey asked the US to sell 40 F-16s as well as modernization kits for its warplanes. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023.

