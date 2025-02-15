(@FahadShabbir)

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen's tilt at defending his men's slalom title at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Sunday depends on bagging a rare victory on Austrian snow.

Kristoffersen, who last claimed a victory in Austria in Schladming in January 2020, has a chance of matching Marcel Hirscher as the only men to win back-to-back titles since Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark -- who claimed three consecutive titles between 1978-82.

AFP sports looks at three things to watch:

- Noel carries French burden -

The French ski team, deprived of the injured experienced pair of Alexis Pinturault and Cyprien Sarrazin, have had a shocker of a world championships.

Thibaut Favrot's sixth place in the men's GS is the best performance so far, with just two other top-10 finishes to show for their troubles.

Hopes of a medal rest solidly on the shoulders of reigning Olympic champion Noel, second by three points to Kristoffersen in the World Cup slalom standings.

"I put the weight on my shoulders on my own because I know I have a great chance of a medal and I want to go and grab it," said Noel.

"Whether there are medals before or not, whether everything rests on me or not, it doesn't bother me.

"Whatever happens, my season won't be spoiled but the most important thing is still there to go for," he said in reference to a world medal that has always eluded him, including a podium spot by three-hundredths at the last worlds in Courchevel/Meribel in 2023.

- Angry Kristoffersen -

The reigning world champion was angry with himself after the giant slalom on Friday.

A big mistake on the second leg saw his chances of a podium spot disappear and he finished eighth, more than a second off Austrian Raphael Haaser's winning time.

"I cannot say too much at the moment, what I want to say is not for tv," said the Norwegian.

"I felt like I did ski well enough for a medal but apparently not, it is what it is. Conditions are nice."

Kristoffersen will be accompanied by teammates Timon Haugan, fastest in the GS first leg before fading, and Atle Lie McGrath while Sebastian Foss-Solevaag was 2021 world champion.

- Swiss hopes with Meillard -

No Swiss skier has won world championship slalom gold for 75 years, since Georges Schneider took gold in 1950.

But Loic Meillard is well-placed to end that drought given his great record in Saalbach, so far winning team combined gold and giant slalom bronze.

He previously claimed a World Cup GS win and three second places (one in slalom, in 2018) in the Austrian resort.

"It's just a slope that suits me well, where I can ski fast, and that's what I keep in mind," said Meillard.

"I would say it helps to know that you can be fast on that slope. There are sometimes slopes where you're never fast. You don't really know why, but that's how it is.

"And here it helps to know what to do and how, how much I can push to be faster."

