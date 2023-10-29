Open Menu

Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Cancelled In Austria

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Men's World Cup giant slalom cancelled in Austria

Sölden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The men's season-opening World Cup giant slalom in Soelden was cancelled on Sunday due to "extreme wind", organisers announced.

The race was stopped after 47 of the 73 skiers had competed in the first run, with conditions forecast to deteriorate further during the day.

The start, normally at over 3,000m altitude, had already been lowered because of strong gusts of wind on the Rettenbach glacier.

Last year it was the women's race at the Austrian ski resort that fell victim to the weather.

Alexis Pinturault, one of those who completed his first run, said: "Obviously it's a shame. As athletes we are all a little disappointed."

"Unfortunately I think it's a good thing to call it off," added another skier, Thibaut Favrot.

"We can't set off in conditions like that."

vg/nr/dj

Related Topics

Weather World Women Sunday All Race

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

16 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

17 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

17 hours ago

More Stories From World