Sölden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The men's season-opening World Cup giant slalom in Soelden was cancelled on Sunday due to "extreme wind", organisers announced.

The race was stopped after 47 of the 73 skiers had competed in the first run, with conditions forecast to deteriorate further during the day.

The start, normally at over 3,000m altitude, had already been lowered because of strong gusts of wind on the Rettenbach glacier.

Last year it was the women's race at the Austrian ski resort that fell victim to the weather.

Alexis Pinturault, one of those who completed his first run, said: "Obviously it's a shame. As athletes we are all a little disappointed."

"Unfortunately I think it's a good thing to call it off," added another skier, Thibaut Favrot.

"We can't set off in conditions like that."

