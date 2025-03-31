Mensik Upsets Djokovic To Win Miami Open
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Czech teenager Jakub Mensik upset Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) to win the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, claimed his first title on the ATP Tour and denied Djokovic his 100th professional title.
The final was delayed by almost six hours due to heavy rain and when the players emerged it was clear that Djokovic had an eye infection.
Mensik started strongly breaking Djokovic's first serve game to go 2-0 up and the tall, big-serving Czech was dominating until, at 4-2 Djokovic broke back when Mensik found the net.
The set remained on serve from then on, but in the tie-break, Mensik's powerful serve, with two aces, put him in charge from the outset.
He opened up a 5-0 lead and although Djokovic fought back the youngster sealed the set with an overhead volley.
It was the first set that Djokovic had lost in the entire tournament.
The second set was a nip and tuck affair with neither player able to break. Once again Mensik's power proved decisive in the tie-break and when Djokovic went long on a return to hand him victory he fell to his back.
The match between the 37-year-old Djokovic and Mensik was the biggest age gap difference in a Masters 1000 final and the biggest age gap of any tour-level since 1976.
