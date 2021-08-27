Mental Illness Hits Two-Thirds of Disabled US Adults During Pandemic - Health Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) About two-thirds of disabled Americans reported symptoms of mental illness or abused drugs in early 2021 - conditions fueled by poor access to non-COVID-19-related health care during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"Overall, 64.1 percent of adults with disabilities reported adverse mental health symptoms or substance use compared with 36.0 percent of adults without disabilities, according to the February-March survey of 5,119 adults," the report said.

Many adults also reported that the coronavirus pandemic had reduced access to mental health and substance abuse care or medication accessibility, the report said.

The survey reinforced similar findings in a survey early in the pandemic, conducted from April to September 2020, the report added.

The survey highlighted a need during public health emergencies to ensure healthcare access for adults with disabilities, the report concluded.