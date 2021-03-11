UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPs Back CCTV On Fishing Vessels In EU Waters

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

MEPs back CCTV on fishing vessels in EU waters

Some fishing vessels in EU waters could be required to be fitted with CCTV cameras to monitor their compliance with rules on catches under a European Parliament proposal adopted on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Some fishing vessels in EU waters could be required to be fitted with CCTV cameras to monitor their compliance with rules on catches under a European Parliament proposal adopted on Thursday.

MEPs voted 401 to 247 in favour of that and other measures as the parliament's position in negotiations is yet to be worked out with EU member states on revised fishing rules.

Under its proposal, a "minimum percentage" of fishing vessels longer than 12 metres (39 feet) would need to be equipped with CCTV.

That would apply to ships deemed to pose "a serious risk of non-compliance" with the rules or that have breached them at least twice.

Other vessels that voluntarily put up cameras should be rewarded with extra catch quotas or having infringement points erased.

The parliament's proposal also called for a central EU register for infringements and "appropriate" sanctions for recreational fishermen found breaking the rules.

Vessels should also be fitted with geo-location devices so they can be automatically tracked, it said.

Negotiations on the updating of rules around the EU's Common Fisheries Policy involve the parliament, the European Commission, and the European Council, which represents the member states.

It aims to improve mechanisms to prevent illegal fishing, leverage data collection for a more efficient system and ensure fisheries products can be tracked from net to plate.

The current rules date back to 2010. The parliament's proposal largely hews to the one put forward by the commission, but it loosens the scope of CCTV usage and allows for greater margins of error in vessel logbooks recording catch estimates.

"We need some flexibility to take into account the realities on the ground," said the chair of the parliament's fisheries committee, Pierre Karleskind.

The EU commissioner for fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, warned that the parliament's relaxing of the commission's objectives would "wipe out" four decades of improvements to the rules and give an advantage to big fishing operations over small ones.

Related Topics

Parliament Pierre From

Recent Stories

Women honoured for contributing in economic develo ..

7 seconds ago

Debt-funded stimulus may overheat economy, U.S. sc ..

25 seconds ago

Hostage-Taker in Russia's Severodvinsk Surrendered ..

29 seconds ago

UN Rights Chief Calls for More Efforts to Achieve ..

31 seconds ago

Turkey to Host Next Meeting With Russia, Qatar on ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar Got Invitation to Participate in March 18 Af ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.