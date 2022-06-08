UrduPoint.com

MEPs Vote Down Key Part Of EU Climate Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:05 PM

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

The European Parliament voted Wednesday to reject a reform of the EU carbon trading system, in a surprise setback to the bloc's Green Deal climate plan

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The European Parliament voted Wednesday to reject a reform of the EU carbon trading system, in a surprise setback to the bloc's Green Deal climate plan.

The EU has vowed to cut greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030, but Green and socialist MEPs judged the plan to expand carbon trading insufficiently ambitious.

The plan to expand the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to include carbon from transport and construction is a keystone of Brussels' entire climate package.

It also legislated the abolition of exceptions to the carbon trading scheme for European industry in exchange for a carbon tax on imports at the EU's borders.

The text will now go back to the parliament's environmental committee to be re-negotiated, in a severe blow to the European Commission's key legislative project.

There were fierce recriminations following the vote, with conservative and liberal members accusing the socialists of allying with extremists to defeat the measure by 340 votes to 265.

The left in turn accused the right of watering down the plan in committee, forcing those seeking a more ambitious goal to make a stand.

"You can't seek support from the far-right to lower the level of ambition and then complain that we voted with them. You need to be coherent," declared socialist group leader Iratxe Garcia.

But Peter Liese, the centre-right MEP charged with steering the ETS reform, warned that MEPs had ceded the legislative initiative to EU member state capitals.

"It is a bad day for the European Parliament," he said.

In mid-May, the parliament's environment committee approved expanding the ETS after lengthy negotiations between the political blocs.

At the time the plan came to a vote, it stipulated that companies would have to pay for the CO2 emissions of their buildings and vehicles by 2030.

It also provided for a 63 percent reduction in emissions from sectors subject to the European carbon market by 2030 compared to 2005.

This was better than the target proposed by the European Commission, but a clear step backwards compared to the 67 percent voted in the environment committee.

Related Topics

Exchange Parliament Vote Vehicles Brussels Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video g ..

Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video goes viral

2 minutes ago
 Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Sa ..

Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Saifullah

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety work ..

Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety workshop

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (S ..

JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap c ..

DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

23 minutes ago
 Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters f ..

Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters for peace

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.