UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPs Vote Down Macron's European Commission Candidate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:58 PM

MEPs vote down Macron's European Commission candidate

European Parliament lawmakers on Thursday voted overwhelmingly against approving the candidacy of Sylvie Goulard, French President Emmanuel Macron's choice to join the European Commission as a top official

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :European Parliament lawmakers on Thursday voted overwhelmingly against approving the candidacy of Sylvie Goulard, French President Emmanuel Macron's choice to join the European Commission as a top official.

Goulard, who faced two tense hearings by MEPs amid doubts over a series of scandals, obtained 82 votes against 29 in favour and one abstention, several parliamentary sources told the AFP.

Related Topics

Parliament Top

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

33 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

33 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

39 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

48 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze recognizes ro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.