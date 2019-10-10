MEPs Vote Down Macron's European Commission Candidate
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:58 PM
European Parliament lawmakers on Thursday voted overwhelmingly against approving the candidacy of Sylvie Goulard, French President Emmanuel Macron's choice to join the European Commission as a top official
Goulard, who faced two tense hearings by MEPs amid doubts over a series of scandals, obtained 82 votes against 29 in favour and one abstention, several parliamentary sources told the AFP.