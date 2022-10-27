Mercantile Simplification, Elimination of Differences Became Essence of Modern West- Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The simplification and erasure of differences has become the essence of the modern West, and there is a mercantile interest in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The simplification and erasure of differences has become the essence of the modern West, and there is a mercantile interest in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"But is various diversity - cultural, social, political, civilizational - less important? At the same time, simplification, the erasure of all and any differences has become almost the essence of the modern West.

What is behind this simplification? First of all, it is the disappearance of the creative potential of the West itself and the desire to restrain, to block the free development of other civilizations. Of course, there is a direct mercantile interest here as well," Putin said at a plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

The president also said that by imposing its values, the West is trying to expand markets for its own goods and services.