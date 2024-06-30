Mercedes' George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen fifth

(@FahadShabbir)

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Mercedes' George Russell was gifted a win in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday after a dramatic late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Pole sitter Verstappen had to settle for fifth after leading for much of the race while Norris was forced to retire his McLaren after a nip and tuck battle between the pair for the lead.

Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren took second with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completing the podium.

Russell said: "Incredible, it was a tough fight, starting in third. I was watching on the big screen and knew Lando would try and get that race win, but the team has done a great job to get us in the fight.

"So proud to be back on the top step," added the British driver, who notched up Mercedes' last win in Brazil in 2022.

nr/bsp/gj

