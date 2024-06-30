Open Menu

Mercedes' George Russell Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen Fifth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Mercedes' George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen fifth

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Mercedes' George Russell was gifted a win in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday after a dramatic late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Pole sitter Verstappen had to settle for fifth after leading for much of the race while Norris was forced to retire his McLaren after a nip and tuck battle between the pair for the lead.

Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren took second with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completing the podium.

Russell said: "Incredible, it was a tough fight, starting in third. I was watching on the big screen and knew Lando would try and get that race win, but the team has done a great job to get us in the fight.

"So proud to be back on the top step," added the British driver, who notched up Mercedes' last win in Brazil in 2022.

nr/bsp/gj

FERRARI N.V.

Related Topics

Driver Job Mercedes George Lead Brazil Turkish Lira Sunday Oscar Ferrari Top Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

21 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

21 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

21 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

21 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

21 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

21 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

22 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

22 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

22 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World