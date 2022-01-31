Mercenaries Arrive in Ukraine Disguised as Foreign Military Instructors - LPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) There are increasing numbers of mercenaries in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas), who arrive there under the guise of military instructors, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, told Sputnik.

"This is not a secret at all, it is official data that hundreds of foreign instructors from NATO countries are on a rotational basis on the territory of Ukraine... In addition, outright mercenaries also arrive in Ukraine under the guise of instructors," Pasechnik said.

He pointed out that when Western countries say that they are sending 200 instructors to Kiev along with weaponry, to help train Ukrainian servicemen, it is likely that these trainers are narrow specialists from military companies who, in the event of a conflict escalation, may use the supplied weapons on the line of contact in Donbas.

"And I can tell you that it is not at all guaranteed that these mercenary instructors will pay at least some attention to the orders of Ukrainian commanders. They have their own employers and their own tasks," Pasechnik told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats has expressed concerns over reports of persistent activity of US private military companies (PMC) in southeastern Ukraine. According to LPR, there are mercenaries from the Academi (Blackwater) PMC in Donbas.