Mercenaries Arriving in Libya Risk Escalation, Extension of Conflict - UN Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The arrival of thousands of foreign soldiers hired to participate in the fighting in Libya may lead to the intensification of the conflict and postpone its end, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The reported recent arrival of thousands of mercenaries into the country risks the further extension and escalation of the conflict," Salame said.

Salame added that the violence in Libya is also exacerbated by numerous violations of the arms embargo conducted by the warring parties and outside actors, supplying weapons, ammunition and other war material into the country.

"The Panel of Experts is reportedly investigating over 40 cases [of violations of the arms embargo] of varying magnitude, despite non-cooperation by most of the perpetrator member states," he said.

Salame pointed out that the arms embargo has been in effect in Libya since the beginning of the violence escalation on April 4, 2019.

After US-supported Islamic extremists toppled and killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya ceased to function as a unified state. Since, two rival governments have split the country in half: the Libyan National Army (LNA) controls the eastern part of the country and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) controls the western part.