Merchant Ship Damaged By Drone Attack In Red Sea: UK Agency
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A merchant ship was damaged by a drone attack in the Red Sea near Yemen early Sunday morning, though no injuries were reported, according to a British maritime security agency.
Vessels in and around the Red Sea have come under repeated attack for months by Huthi rebels in Yemen who say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
The attack occurred about 65 nautical miles (120 kilometres) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.
"The Master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by uncrewed aerial system (UAS), resulting in damage to the vessel.
All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," said a bulletin from the agency.
"Authorities are investigating," it added, offering no attribution for the attack.
On Saturday, the US Central Command, which has carried out retaliatory strikes against the Huthis over their attacks on shipping, said it had destroyed three nautical drones belonging to the group over the past 24 hours.
It also said the group had launched three anti-ship missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From World
-
Could be wurst: Vienna sausage stands push for UN recognition32 minutes ago
-
Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics52 minutes ago
-
Marcos says Philippines won't be intimidated amid China row2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Travelers Championship scores3 hours ago
-
Croatia face Italy in crunch Euro 2024 survival clash3 hours ago
-
Super subs give Venezuela win over 10-man Ecuador3 hours ago
-
Dressel, Ledecky line up title defenses at Paris Olympics with US trials wins3 hours ago
-
Young fires 59 but Korea's Kim leads US PGA Travelers Championship3 hours ago
-
Australia win toss and bowl against Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
Cummins hattrick as Australia keep Afghanistan to 1483 hours ago
-
Beyond Nvidia: the search for AI's next breakthrough3 hours ago