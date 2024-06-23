Open Menu

Merchant Ship Damaged By Drone Attack In Red Sea: UK Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A merchant ship was damaged by a drone attack in the Red Sea near Yemen early Sunday morning, though no injuries were reported, according to a British maritime security agency.

Vessels in and around the Red Sea have come under repeated attack for months by Huthi rebels in Yemen who say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The attack occurred about 65 nautical miles (120 kilometres) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.

"The Master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by uncrewed aerial system (UAS), resulting in damage to the vessel.

All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," said a bulletin from the agency.

"Authorities are investigating," it added, offering no attribution for the attack.

On Saturday, the US Central Command, which has carried out retaliatory strikes against the Huthis over their attacks on shipping, said it had destroyed three nautical drones belonging to the group over the past 24 hours.

It also said the group had launched three anti-ship missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.

