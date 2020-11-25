UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merchant Ship Sustains Minor Damage From Attempted Terrorist Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:49 PM

Merchant Ship Sustains Minor Damage From Attempted Terrorist Attack - Reports

A merchant ship sustained minor damage in a foiled terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat launched by Yemeni Houthis in the southern Red Sea, Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing the Saudi-led Arab Coalition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A merchant ship sustained minor damage in a foiled terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat launched by Yemeni Houthis in the southern Red Sea, Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

"The terrorist acts of the Houthi militia, with Iranian support, threaten navigation and global trade," the coalition added, as quoted by Al-Arabiya.

The coalition said that the boat had been successfully intercepted and destroyed, adding that the merchant vessel sustained shrapnel damage from the ensuing blast.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist From Arab

Recent Stories

Sheraa sets the stage for global experts and influ ..

5 minutes ago

Swiss Government Offers 3,500 Work Permits to UK C ..

48 seconds ago

US Sanctions Libyan Kaniyat Militia, Its Leader - ..

51 seconds ago

CBUAE has laid a strong foundation for a robust Fi ..

20 minutes ago

Czech Republic to Hold Free, Voluntary Testing for ..

53 seconds ago

US Forces, NATO Wage Multiple Exercises Throughout ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.