Merchant Ship Sustains Minor Damage From Attempted Terrorist Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A merchant ship sustained minor damage in a foiled terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat launched by Yemeni Houthis in the southern Red Sea, Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

"The terrorist acts of the Houthi militia, with Iranian support, threaten navigation and global trade," the coalition added, as quoted by Al-Arabiya.

The coalition said that the boat had been successfully intercepted and destroyed, adding that the merchant vessel sustained shrapnel damage from the ensuing blast.