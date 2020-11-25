Merchant Ship Sustains Minor Damage in Attempted Houthi Attack in Red Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A merchant ship has sustained minor damage in a foiled terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat launched by Yemeni Houthis in the southern Red Sea, Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

"The terrorist acts of the Houthi militia, with Iranian support, threaten navigation and global trade," the coalition added, as quoted by Al-Arabiya.

The coalition said that the boat had been successfully intercepted and destroyed, adding that the merchant vessel sustained shrapnel damage from the ensuing blast.

The blast hit the MT Agrari, a Greek-managed, Maltese-flagged vessel off the coast of Al-Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia, the UK-based maritime security company Ambrey reported.

The vessel had recently unloaded cargo it had shipped from Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Houthi rebels have stepped up their attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia over recent weeks. On Monday, a missile attack was launched on a Saudi Aramco facility in the city of Jeddah. Despite a fire breaking out, there were no reported injuries and oil deliveries were not disrupted.

The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered into the Yemeni conflict back in 2015 on the side of the country's government, after the Houthis made substantial gains during the opening clashes of the conflict.