UrduPoint.com

Merck Asks FDA Emergency Authorization For Experimental COVID-19 Pill

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Merck Asks FDA Emergency Authorization for Experimental COVID-19 Pill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) American pharmaceutical company Merck & Co said on Monday that it has requested emergency approval from the US drug regulator for its antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

On October 1, the pharmaceutical giant announced a successful trial of molnupiravir, which reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 50%.

"Merck has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) for molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral medicine, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressive to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization," the company said.

If approved, the pill, which Merck developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, would be the first COVID-19 oral drug approved by the FDA.

"At the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%," the statement read.

An interim analysis of a phase 3 study found that 7.3% of patients treated with molnupiravir were hospitalized within 29 days. Of the patients who received a placebo, 14.1% were hospitalized or had died by day 29. No deaths were reported among patients who were given molnupiravir within the 29-day period, while eight deaths were reported in placebo-treated patients.

All 775 trial participants had laboratory-confirmed symptoms of COVID-19, and molnupiravir or a placebo were randomly administered within five days of symptoms, the statement said.

Adverse events were comparable in the molnupiravir and placebo groups, with around 10% reporting adverse events. Just 1.3% of the molnupiravir group discontinued therapy due to an adverse event ” less than the 3.4% of the placebo group who did so.

Participants were unvaccinated and had at least one underlying factor that put them at greater risk of developing a more severe case of the virus. The most common risk factors included obesity, age over 60, diabetes or heart disease.

Molnupiravir's efficacy was not affected by the timing of symptom onset or patients' underlying risk factors, the study showed. It also proved to be consistently effective in treating all COVID-19 variants, including the widely dominant and highly transmissible delta strain.

The trial was conducted at more than 170 locations, in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine, and Guatemala.

Related Topics

Ukraine Canada Company Died Guatemala Oral Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa United States October Event All From

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAEâ€™s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

13 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

28 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

29 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

58 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

1 hour ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.