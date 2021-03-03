UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merck To Help Produce Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:10 AM

Merck to Help Produce Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced that pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. will help produce Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccines in a move bound to accelerate the inculcation campaign in the United States.

Biden said that the United States is now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May, two months ahead of schedule.

"Johnson & Johnson and Merck will work together to expand the production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. This is a type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War II," Biden said in televised remarks.

The US president promised to invoke the Defense Production Act to equip two Merck facilities to the standards necessary to safely manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition, the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine manufacturing facilities will now begin to operate 24 hours a day seven days a week, Biden said.

Merck, one of the world's largest vaccine makers, had tried to produce a vaccine of its own but failed.

On Saturday, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had given emergency use authorization to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine was the third candidate to be given FDA approval, following authorization for vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

Related Topics

World United States May World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

2 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

3 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

4 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

3 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.