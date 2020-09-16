UrduPoint.com
Merger Of Coronavirus, Influenza Into New Virus Impossible - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Merger of Coronavirus, Influenza Into New Virus Impossible - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) It is impossible for the coronavirus and influenza to merge into a single virus but one could get infected with both, WHO expert on epidemiology Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday.

"No, in terms of the genetic makeup of the viruses themselves, no .

.. It's possible for people to be infected with both," Van Kerkhove said when asked during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of more than 29 million cases, including 931,321 confirmed deaths.

