Merger of Coronavirus, Influenza Into New Virus Impossible - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) It is impossible for the coronavirus and influenza to merge into a single virus but one could get infected with both, WHO expert on epidemiology Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday.

"No, in terms of the genetic makeup of the viruses themselves, no .

.. It's possible for people to be infected with both," Van Kerkhove said when asked during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of more than 29 million cases, including 931,321 confirmed deaths.