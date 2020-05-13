UrduPoint.com
Merkel Admits Feeling Hurt By Suspected Russian Email Hack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:54 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she was deeply upset by "hard evidence" of Russia's role in the 2015 hacking of emails from her parliamentary office.

Germany reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a Russian hacking suspect earlier this month.

The alleged hacker, a military intelligence office named Dmitry Badin, is accused of copying four years worth of emails from two inboxes of Merkel's constituency office.

"I am glad that the probe has led to the Federal prosecution's office issuing an arrest warrant for a concrete person. I take such things seriously. This must be properly investigated. Frankly, I feel hurt," Merkel said in parliament.

She added that the revelation did not make her efforts to improve the relationship with Russia any easier. Russia has repeatedly denied as "baseless" allegations by Western governments of being behind hacker attacks on them.

