Merkel After G20 Talks On Afghanistan: Recognition Of Taliban Not On Agenda

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the government of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) was not inclusive, and therefore there were no talks about its recognition

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the government of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) was not inclusive, and therefore there were no talks about its recognition.

"Today we all pointed out that according to our estimates I have said this clearly and many others too the Taliban government is not inclusive, and therefore the recognition of the Taliban is not on the agenda," Merkel told reporters after the virtual talks of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, negotiations with the Taliban should continue, she said.

She also noted that Germany would allocate funds for humanitarian support to the population of Afghanistan.

"Today we have again confirmed from the German side that we would allocate 600 million Euros ($692 million) this year to help solve humanitarian problems, because it is necessary to prevent an economic collapse," the chancellor said.

