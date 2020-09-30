Merkel Announces Another 100Mn Euros for Gavi to Help Fight Against COVID-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced 100 million euros ($117 million) in funding for Gavi to help promote the fight against the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced 100 million Euros ($117 million) in funding for Gavi to help promote the fight against the coronavirus.

"Today, I'm in a position to announce another 100 million euros that we have earmarked as special funds for Gavi dedicated to the fight against COVID-19 will be pledged and they will go into the COVAX advanced market commitment," the chancellor said.

Merkel added that the world was in for a long fight with the pandemic and urged the countries that are still "dithering" to commit to global COVID-19 efforts.