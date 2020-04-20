UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Anxious As Germany Begins Opening Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Merkel anxious as Germany begins opening up

Some small shops in Germany reopened on Monday as the country took a cautious step toward returning to normal, though Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a stark warning against complacency in the face of the pandemic

Leipzig, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Some small shops in Germany reopened on Monday as the country took a cautious step toward returning to normal, though Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a stark warning against complacency in the face of the pandemic.

From florists to fashion stores, the majority of shops smaller than 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) were allowed to welcome customers again in much of Germany, in a first wave of scaling back lockdown measures introduced last month.

Merkel and regional state premiers announced the decision to reopen last week -- but were careful to cast it as a cautious first step.

The government is facing increasing pressure to ease restrictions, especially from industries eager to get business back on track.

But Merkel said Monday she was "greatly concerned" the public could let its guard down too fast, speaking in a telephone conference with leaders from her centre-right CDU party.

She urged the public to maintain social distancing measures, such as keeping 1.5 metres (five feet) apart and avoiding gatherings of more than twopeople, voicing her "scepticism" and "huge concern" over the population'sdiscipline.

Related Topics

Business Germany Angela Merkel National University From Government

Recent Stories

PBIF demands stimulus for all sectors: Mian Zahid ..

15 minutes ago

Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues po ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 cases reach 83,505

1 minute ago

Three medical centres sealed, five violators book ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.