Merkel Arrives At White House For Talks With Biden - Pool Report

Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Merkel Arrives at White House for Talks With Biden - Pool Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived at the White House on Thursday afternoon to attend a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss a range of global security matters.

The two leaders are expected to discuss matters concerning Russia, Nord Stream 2, China, Ukraine, Afghanistan, cybersecurity, Libya, the Sehal, among other topics.

Merkel, who turns 67 on July 17, retires after Germany's election on September 26 as she chose not to seek her fifth term in office. Merkel is paying her 19th official visit to the United States with Biden being the fourth President she will be meeting with over the span of her chancellorship. She is also the first European leader to be hosted at the White House since Biden's inauguration, though they both met during last month's G-7 summit in England and NATO summit in Brussels.

