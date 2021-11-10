Merkel Asking Putin to Interfere in Migrant Border Crisis - German Cabinet

Germany's outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to interfere in the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border in order to prevent the "instrumentalization" of migrants by Minsk, a spokesman for the German cabinet said on Wednesday

"Chancellor Merkel called President Putin today to discuss the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. She stressed that the instrumentalization of migrants by the Belarusian regime is inhumane and unacceptable and asked President Putin to exercise influence," the spokesman said.