Merkel Assures Sandu of Support for Pro-European Reforms in Moldova - Cabinet Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and assured her of support for Moldova's course toward pro-European reforms, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The conversation focused on bilateral relations, internal political events in the Republic of Moldova, as well as measures to respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Seibert told reporters.

Merkel "appreciated the desire for pro-European reforms" in the republic and said that "the Federal government will continue to support the course for reforms," he said.