Merkel Backs 'short National Lockdown' To Tame Virus: Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:54 PM

Merkel backs 'short national lockdown' to tame virus: spokeswoman

Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favour of tightening virus restrictions in Germany for a short period to stem rising case numbers, her spokeswoman said Wednesday

Berlin, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favour of tightening virus restrictions in Germany for a short period to stem rising case numbers, her spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Merkel backs calls for a "short national lockdown", Ulrike Demmer said, noting that the country's health system was under growing pressure.

A patchwork of rules across Germany's 16 states "is not contributing to security and acceptance at the moment", Demmer told reporters.

More Stories From World

