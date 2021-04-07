Merkel backs 'short national lockdown' to tame virus: spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favour of tightening virus restrictions in Germany for a short period to stem rising case numbers, her spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Merkel backs calls for a "short national lockdown", Ulrike Demmer said, noting that the country's health system was under growing pressure.

A patchwork of rules across Germany's 16 states "is not contributing to security and acceptance at the moment", Demmer told reporters.