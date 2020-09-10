BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday listed the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning among the European Union's main pressing issues.

"Europe has other problems today and they are also quite significant. These days, along with Navalny's health condition, we are interested, for example, in the situation with the Moria refugee camp [fire]," Merkel said while speaking at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation on the occasion of the upcoming 30th anniversary of German reunification.

When asked how she would assess the current situation in Europe as compared to the period of the reunification, the politician noted that each generation in Europe had its own responsibilities.

Navalny is currently recuperating at the Berlin-based Charite clinic, where he was transported after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia on August 20. Last week, the German government said that a German military laboratory found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to a lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.