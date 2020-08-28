German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be completed and it should not be linked to the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, currently treated in a Berlin hospital

Several politicians and journalists in Germany have called on the government to quit the project, which is expected to bring gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

"We have to differentiate, I think. We believe that Nord Stream 2 must be completed. This project is being carried out by economic actors from Russia and Europe," Merkel told a press conference.

The chancellor added that the political consequences of this cooperation concerned gas transit via Ukraine, which has been resolved by the interested parties.

"I do not believe that linking this economic project to the issue with Navalny is reasonable," Merkel said.