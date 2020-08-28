UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Believes Nord Stream 2 Should Not Be Linked To Navalny's Situation

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Merkel Believes Nord Stream 2 Should Not Be Linked to Navalny's Situation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be completed and it should not be linked to the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, currently treated in a Berlin hospital

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be completed and it should not be linked to the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, currently treated in a Berlin hospital.

Several politicians and journalists in Germany have called on the government to quit the project, which is expected to bring gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

"We have to differentiate, I think. We believe that Nord Stream 2 must be completed. This project is being carried out by economic actors from Russia and Europe," Merkel told a press conference.

The chancellor added that the political consequences of this cooperation concerned gas transit via Ukraine, which has been resolved by the interested parties.

"I do not believe that linking this economic project to the issue with Navalny is reasonable," Merkel said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Germany Berlin Nord Angela Merkel Gas From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

18 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

23 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

24 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

25 minutes ago

Anti-stray dogs drive held in DIR LOWER

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.