BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) German German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the policy on Russia should not change because of the recent sickness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently receiving treatment in a Berlin hospital.

"No, I do not think we have to change it [policy]," Merkel told reporters, when asked about potential policy changes.

"We have always said that we need to remain in touch with Russia, there are many international issues � I mean Syria, Libya � where Russia is an important strategic ally," the chancellor added.

Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement earlier this week that Russia had established a unit of law enforcement officers who may help Belarus if needed, Merkel said she hoped this mission would not take place.

Putin stressed in his interview to a Russian tv on Thursday that this mission would happen only if extremist forces in Belarus go overboard.