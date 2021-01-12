UrduPoint.com
Merkel Believes Strict Lockdown Must Be Maintained For 8-10 More Weeks - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that the country should maintain a strict lockdown for eight or ten more months, Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday citing a source.

On Monday stricter coronavirus restrictions were enacted in Germany.

Latest measures include limit on private meetings, potential travel limitations for certain areas with high case incidence, two negative tests requirement for anyone arriving in Germany from an at-risk region,

"If we cannot ward off this UK virus [strain], then we will have a tenfold incidence by Easter," Merkel told a working group on domestic policy, adding that the country needed "8-10 more weeks of strict measures," according to the source.

