Merkel, Biden Believe Russia Should Not Build Up Troops Near Ukraine's Borders - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden discussed situation in eastern Ukraine, and they believe Russia should not increase military presence near Ukraine's borders, the German government's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said on Wednesday.

"Another topic of conversation was the situation around eastern Ukraine.

The Federal Chancellor and the President were unanimous that Russia is required to curtail the recent increase in its military presence [in western Russia] in order to achieve de-escalation of the situation," Seibert told reporters.

German and US leaders also discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the importance of fair access to coronavirus vaccines around the world.

