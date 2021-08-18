UrduPoint.com

Merkel, Biden Discuss Evacuations From Afghanistan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden spoke over the phone on Wednesday about further cooperation on evacuations from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden spoke over the phone on Wednesday about further cooperation on evacuations from Afghanistan.

"Merkel underscored Germany's viewpoint that as many Afghan citizens who helped Germany as possible should be allowed to leave," Steffen Seibert, her spokesman, said in a statement.

"The Federal chancellor and President Biden agreed to further their close cooperation, including between Bundeswehr and American security forces at Kabul's airport. They agreed to airlift as many vulnerable people as possible," he continued.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Islamist militants had promised to let foreigners reach the international airport, while locals were being stopped at Taliban-run checkpoints.

